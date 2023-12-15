Activest Wealth Management Acquires 655 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 211.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,917 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

