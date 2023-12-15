Activest Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after buying an additional 115,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,453,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,013,000 after buying an additional 2,632,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,738,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,340,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,317,000 after buying an additional 460,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,758,000 after buying an additional 170,524 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,378. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $69.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.68. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,312.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

