Activest Wealth Management Buys 24,352 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of FTC Solar worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 189,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 267,307 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 627.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 180,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 101,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded FTC Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.11.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FTC Solar

In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 213,030 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $100,124.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,684.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FTC Solar news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 213,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $100,124.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cathy Behnen acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,034.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 361,540 shares of company stock valued at $182,888. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Further Reading

