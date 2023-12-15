Activest Wealth Management Buys New Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,281.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $196,489.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,765.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,821,281.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,025 shares of company stock worth $719,529. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DBX. William Blair downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dropbox

Dropbox Stock Down 0.2 %

DBX stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $29.39.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.