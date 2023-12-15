Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,847 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 75,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

