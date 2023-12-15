Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 394 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $235.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.85 and a 200-day moving average of $219.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $236.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

