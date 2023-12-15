Activest Wealth Management Invests $1.13 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,410,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $198.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.43 and its 200 day moving average is $182.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $200.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.