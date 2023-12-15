Activest Wealth Management Invests $189,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $248.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $252.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

