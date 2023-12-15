Activest Wealth Management Invests $2.30 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 0.9% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $101.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.18. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $83.59 and a 52-week high of $101.69.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.