Activest Wealth Management Invests $4.95 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Activest Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Activest Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $51.80 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

