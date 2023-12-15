Activest Wealth Management Invests $88,000 in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 3.3% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,601 shares of company stock worth $4,176,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SGEN

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.92. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.77 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.