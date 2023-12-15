Activest Wealth Management Makes New $159,000 Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9,100.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $283.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.90. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.28 and a 1 year high of $286.57.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,710.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $3,223,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,012,296.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $107,564.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,710.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,894 shares of company stock valued at $30,441,746. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

