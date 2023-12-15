Activest Wealth Management Purchases 800 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 851.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Get Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,784,050. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.