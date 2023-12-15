Activest Wealth Management Raises Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. TD SYNNEX makes up 0.8% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $106.71 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,599,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares in the company, valued at $203,797,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock worth $115,689,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

