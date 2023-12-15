Activest Wealth Management Sells 387 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Activest Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,364,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,647,060. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $257.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

