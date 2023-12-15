Activest Wealth Management Takes $65,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Trading Up 7.6 %

NYSE F opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

