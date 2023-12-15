Activest Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $99.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.89. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

