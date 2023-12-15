Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading Down 2.8% After Insider Selling

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.8% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $32.29 and last traded at $32.43. 141,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 873,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Specifically, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Adient Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EVR Research LP raised its position in shares of Adient by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Adient by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in Adient by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 178,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 68,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Adient by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

