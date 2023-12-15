Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Adobe stock opened at $584.64 on Friday. Adobe has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $578.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.11.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

