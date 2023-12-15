Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.350-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 17.600-18.000 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $613.11.

Get Adobe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $584.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $578.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Adobe by 36.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,117,243 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,035,306,000 after acquiring an additional 566,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Adobe by 27.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,713,178 shares of the software company’s stock worth $660,208,000 after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.