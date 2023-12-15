Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.60-18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.3-21.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.73 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 17.600-18.000 EPS.
Adobe Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $584.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The firm has a market cap of $266.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $578.45 and its 200 day moving average is $532.23.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Adobe
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.3% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 827 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Quick list of bargain stocks to end the year
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- How to tactically “buy the dips” in stocks with stock options
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Small cap coffee stock Westrock goes north as SBUX slides
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.