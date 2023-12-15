Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.60-18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.3-21.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.73 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 17.600-18.000 EPS.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $584.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The firm has a market cap of $266.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $578.45 and its 200 day moving average is $532.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $613.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.3% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 827 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

