Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Ronald C. Foster Sells 618 Shares

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AEIS opened at $111.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.37.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,432,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after buying an additional 577,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,568,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,750,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

