Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $165.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,150.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

