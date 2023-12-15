Aecon Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Aecon Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$12.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.50. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.29 and a twelve month high of C$14.04. The firm has a market cap of C$748.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.10). Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.837358 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aecon Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director John Michael Beck acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$98,100.00. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.25.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

