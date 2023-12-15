AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Down 15.1% in November

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the November 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other AerSale news, insider Frederick Craig Wright bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. FMR LLC grew its stake in AerSale by 48.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,613,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,909 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in AerSale by 225.4% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,049,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after buying an additional 726,738 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AerSale by 51,589.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 713,487 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,519,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 964,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 465,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $693.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. AerSale has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $92.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.79 million. AerSale had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerSale will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

