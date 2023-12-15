Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AFL

Aflac Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AFL stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $80.25. 1,252,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.