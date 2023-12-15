Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $133.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00.

A has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.59.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $137.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,518,281,000 after buying an additional 37,296,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,853,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,830,344,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after buying an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,214,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,990,000 after buying an additional 253,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,076,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,238,549,000 after acquiring an additional 39,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

