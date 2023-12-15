AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.0% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $54.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

