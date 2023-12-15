Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky Sells 232,569 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Thursday, December 7th, Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,730.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $11,305,587.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $3,557,700.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total value of $4,096,200.00.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $147.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.