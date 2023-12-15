Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for about 1.3% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $173,967,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $5,328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at $139,187,856.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 761,124 shares of company stock worth $103,022,861. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $147.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

