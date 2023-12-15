Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AIRG opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airgain by 14.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Airgain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Airgain by 18.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

