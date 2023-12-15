Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Price Performance
Shares of AIRG opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. Airgain has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.82.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Airgain
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- How to Invest in Energy
- What is consumer discretionary?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.