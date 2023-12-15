Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.51

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.51 and last traded at $117.50, with a volume of 1697433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.33.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average is $101.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,152. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after buying an additional 749,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after buying an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $193,597,000 after acquiring an additional 151,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

