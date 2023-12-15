Albert D Mason Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,023 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,629.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,818 shares of company stock valued at $8,758,397. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

