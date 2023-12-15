Albert D Mason Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 1.7% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Linde by 32.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 10.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Linde by 16.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN opened at $409.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.60. The firm has a market cap of $198.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

