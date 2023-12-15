Albert D Mason Inc. Has $305,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,400,000 after purchasing an additional 363,134 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,678,000 after purchasing an additional 126,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $147.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,525.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 761,124 shares of company stock valued at $103,022,861 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

