Albert D Mason Inc. Lowers Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.61. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.78 and a 1 year high of $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.