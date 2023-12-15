Albert D Mason Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

