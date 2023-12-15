Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 297.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $125.51 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $126.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.36.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

