Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Agilysys by 751.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 1,436.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Agilysys Price Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.98 and a beta of 0.83. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director Michael A. Kaufman sold 44,427 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $3,774,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,038,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,047,043.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,336,012.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,161.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kaufman sold 44,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $3,774,073.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,038,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,047,043.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,723 shares of company stock valued at $18,522,206 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

