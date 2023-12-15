Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $6,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $233.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.15 and a 200 day moving average of $212.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.