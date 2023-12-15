Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth $1,102,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 711,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,761,000 after buying an additional 96,947 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. CJS Securities raised Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Tennant Price Performance

Shares of TNC opened at $91.23 on Friday. Tennant has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $92.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,907.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,907.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

