Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,332 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Graco makes up 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.'s holdings in Graco were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Graco by 64.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Graco by 88.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Graco by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,340. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.23 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

