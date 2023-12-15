Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 466 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 1.0% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.19%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

