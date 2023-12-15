Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 8,267 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after acquiring an additional 749,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,214,000 after buying an additional 337,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,606,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,353,000 after buying an additional 72,036 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.59. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

