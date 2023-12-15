Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,609.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,274.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 848,897 shares during the period.

EURN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.49.

Shares of EURN opened at $17.50 on Friday. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Euronav had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

