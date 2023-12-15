Albert D Mason Inc. Trims Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of CRMT opened at $72.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.79. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $127.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($5.09). The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.76 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRMT shares. StockNews.com lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $135.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart Profile

(Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.