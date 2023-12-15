Albert D Mason Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO opened at $216.48 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.92 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.86.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

