Albion VCT (LON:AAVC) Announces GBX 1.19 Dividend

Albion VCT (LON:AAVC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Albion VCT Price Performance

AAVC stock opened at GBX 46.40 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £64.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.01. Albion VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 51 ($0.64).

Albion VCT Company Profile

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

