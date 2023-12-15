Albion VCT (LON:AAVC) Announces GBX 1.19 Dividend

Albion VCT (LON:AAVC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.19 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Albion VCT Price Performance
AAVC stock opened at GBX 46.40 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £64.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.00 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.01. Albion VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 51 ($0.64).
Albion VCT Company Profile
