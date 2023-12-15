Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,431 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 3.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,500,738. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $190.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

