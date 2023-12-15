Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,431 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 3.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,018 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $74.98. 11,500,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,500,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.34. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

